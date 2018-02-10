Drunk youth manhandles cops, booked

By | Published: 12:04 pm

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police have booked a case against a man caught during a drive against drunk driving for allegedly manhandling the Traffic Police on duty here on Saturday.

According to sources, the Traffic Police were conducting a drive at the Jubilee Hills check post late night on Friday, when a car was stopped for a breath analyzer test.

The driver Dileep was apparently tested with alcohol consumption above permissible levels. It was during this that his friend Ankith, who was seated next to him, started arguing with the cops in an inebriated condition.

He landed in an heated argument with the officials on duty and also allegedly slapped them, with the cops too reportedly manhandling him.

Based on a complaint by Jitender, a Traffic Constable, a case has been booked and is being probed.