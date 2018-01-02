Drunken brawl claims a life in Vizag

By | Published: 12:38 am

Visakhapatnam: A man was killed in a drunken brawl during New Year revelry here on Sunday night. Five friends — SK Kumar, SK Rahim, V Rajkumar. Prasad and Rohit – were celebrating New Year over beer when some conservationists sparked a row near Ramalayam in Akkireddipalem in the city.

Frayed tempers led to violent attacks in which both groups stabbed each other with knives. Kumar and Rahim sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital.

However, Kumar succumbed to the injuries. Rahim is said to be out of danger.