Dry ganja worth Rs 16 Lakh seized near Bhadrachalam

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam police on Sunday seized huge quantity of dry ganja worth about Rs 16.68 lakh and arrested five persons. According to Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra, they were arrested when the CRPF personnel of 141Bn and local police conducted vehicle inspections at bridge centre in the town during evening hours.

The accused were identified as Mirgane Sachin Kumar, Avinash, Dipender Rasik Bhate and Bharath Singh of Maharashtra and the vehicle driver Nerella Sathish of Guttamallaram in Manuguru mandal of Kothagudem district, the ASP said.

He informed that accused Bharath Singh and Shanker of Narkatpalli of Nalgonda district have purchased the substance from unknown persons in Odisha and transporting the same to Maharashtra. Another identified as Shanker is absconding.

Bhadrachalam police seized two vehicles belonging to the accused and booked cases against them under Section 8 (c) read with 20 (b) of NDPS Act. The arrested were produced before the court for judicial remand, he said.