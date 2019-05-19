Dry Run flagged off in Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: Phoenix Group CEO Joe King on Sunday flagged off Dry Run, a pre-cursor to the Bad Water Basin 135 mile run to be held in California from July 15.

Raj Vadgana, known as India’s top ultra-marathon runner joined the run which started from Jubilee Hills, covering a distance of 50 km. Raj Vadgama is set to participate in the prestigious race next month.

Considered as the world’s toughest foot race, covering 135 miles (217 km) from Death Valley to Mt Whitney, California, Bad Water Basin run is one of the most demanding and extreme running event across the world.

The 42nd edition of this run is set to take place from July 15 to 17 in California, USA. The race has a cut-off of 48 hours with only 100 runners allowed to participate from across the world.