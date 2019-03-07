Dry season allowance for NREGS workers

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to pay ‘dry season allowance’ on the wages of unskilled workers engaged under MGNREGS.

The allowance will be payable at the rate of 20 per cent for February, 25 per cent for March and 30 per cent for April and May and 20 per cent for June. A government order was issued to this effect on Thursday. The dry season allowance was proposed for protecting the wage rate assured under the MNREGS Act.

Due to high levels of temperature from February to June, mainly during the summer months, the fatigue levels of the wage seekers would be high. It would result in a drop in the work turnout and a proportionate drop in the wage. Taking the rise in temperature levels affecting the work turnout during the dry season, the quantity of work to be done by the job seekers to get the stipulated wage, would be reduced by the percentage notified.