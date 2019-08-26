DS Lokesh new GHMC Commissioner

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner M Dana Kishore has been transferred and Ranga Reddy Collector DS Lokesh Kumar will take his place, the State government said on Monday. Kishore served as GHMC Commissioner and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSBB) Managing Director. He will continue as HMWSSB Managing Director. Ranga Reddy Joint Collector S Harish has been given full additional charge as District Collector.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter