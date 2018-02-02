DSC to fill 1,463 health posts in Telangana

By | Published: 9:36 pm 9:37 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to fill 1,463 vacant posts in various health categories that fall under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP) through the Departmental Selection Committee (DSC) instead of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

According to Health Department officials, the decision comes in the wake of delay in initiating the process of recruitment for the vacant posts through the TSPSC. It was in May 2017 that the State government had given the green signal to fill the vacancies in various categories in Health, Medical and Family Welfare departments.

In the last few months, thanks to various health initiatives, the number of patients visiting State-run health institutions has increased which has put a lot of pressure on the existing healthcare staff in the hospitals. Senior doctors said there was a dire need to recruit doctors in the vacant posts as early as possible.

According to senior Health Department officials here, the vacant posts will be filled in the coming months through direct recruitment. There are close to 1,280 vacant posts in various categories falling under health institutions attached to the Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad while the remaining 183 vacant posts mostly consist of medical officers and lecturers from the Department of AYUSH, Telangana State. The process of direct recruitment is expected to be completed in the coming few months, senior officials added.

Breakup

Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialists: Obstetrics and Gynaecology (149); Anaesthesia (176); Paediatrics (172); Radiology (79); General Medicine (75); General Surgery (107); Orthopaedic (61); Ophthalmology (37); ENT (18); Pathology (60); Psychiatry (29); Dermatology (23); Hospital Administration (24); Forensic Medicine (63); Pulmonary Medicine (60).

Super Specialists: Urology (06); Nephrology (06); Cardiology (06); Gastroenterology (06); Medical Oncology (06); Neurosurgery (06). Civil Assistant Surgeon (91); Dental Assistant Surgeon (14).

AYUSH

Lecturers: Homeo: (11); Ayurveda (12); Unani (8); Medical Officer: Homeo (36); Ayurveda (62); Unani (54).