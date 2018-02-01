Du Plessis hits ton, takes SA to 269 for 8

By | Sports Desk | Published: 9:58 pm

Durban: South African captain Faf du Plessis led from the front to guide South Africa to 269 for 8 against India in the first one-dayer here on Thursday. Du Plessis batted brilliantly for 120 (112 balls; 11×4, 2×6) before he was out in the 50th over not before he helped the home team to put up a challenging total.

Earlier, Hashim Amla’s poor run continued against India in the limited overs. The opener was trapped in by Bumrah who had the ball angled in. However, it was a close call for India as the replays showed that Bumrah got the benefit of doubt with his back foot marginally in.

Du Plessis began in fine fashion as he struck three successive fours off Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. The South African skipper and Quinton de Kock (34 off 49 balls) realised 53 runs with du Plessis being the dominant partner. But India got the breakthrough through leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who pushed in a faster one and the left-hander was beaten to be LBW.

Chahal went on to take his second wicket when he dismissed Aiden Makaram, who failed to keep his flick shot down and was snapped by a running Hardik Pandya at mid-wicket.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav choked the South African middle order as he scalped the wickets of left-handers JP Duminy and David Miller. Duminy’s middle stump was knocked back by a Yadav’s delivery which skidded through the left-hander’s defence.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who injured himself while landing awkwardly on his left knee at the start of the South African innings, returned to take a brilliant catch when he dived forward to scoop the catch at mid-off to send back left-hander Miller off Yadav.

Du Plessis stood tall. He batted with a lot of flourish even as wickets fell at the other end. But at times, he was restless as the Indian bowlers strangled the South African batsmen.

Bhuvaneshwar and Bumrah were spot on with their variations while spinner Chahal and Yadav chipped in wickets at crucial juncture of the innings to put South Africa on the back foot.

But Du Plessis, in the company of all-rounder Chris Morris, resurrected the South African innings. The South African skipper grew in confidence and took charge to take the score past 250. Morris (37) also played some big shots to bolster the home team’s innings. The duo shared 74 runs for the sixth wicket. Coming in the 41st over, Yadav separated the dangerous pair by removing Morris, who was bowled.

Du Plessis completed a well-deserved century by glancing Bumrah for a single. It was his ninth ODI century. That came in the 47th over.