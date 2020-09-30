Dubbak misses its stalwarts in bypoll

Both the stalwarts of Dubbak Constituency, C Muthytam Reddy and S Ramalinga Reddy, died in a gap of one year

By | Published: 8:54 pm 10:06 pm

Siddipet: The people of Dubbak Assembly Constituency in Siddipet district are going to have an election without the option of voting for neither Cheruku Muthytam Reddy nor Soilpeta Ramalinga Reddy for the first in more than three decades since the two stalwarts of Dubbak Politics had passed away in less than one year gap.

The seat fell vacant following the sudden demise of Soilpeta Ramalinga Reddy on August 6 this year. Cheruku Muthyam Reddy had died exactly 11 months before Ramalinga Reddy’s demise.

Dubbak Constituency was created in 2009 in the place of Dommata as part of the delimitation of Assembly Constituencies in 2009.

Since 1989 either Cheruku Muthyam Redddy or Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy had contested in eight Assembly elections including 2008 by-election. Either of these two leaders, who won four times each, had represented the Constituency in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Assemblies for over 31 years. Cheruku Muthyam Reddy and Ramalinga Reddy had contested four times against each other.

While Ramalinga Reddy, a former journalist, who joined in Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) following the call of TRS founder and Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, had contested all the five elections since 2004 on TRS ticket, Muthyam Reddy, who had won from the Constituency on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1989, 1994 and 1999 ,had joined in Congress in 2009 and defeated Ramalinga Reddy. Muthyam Reddy had contested three elections for the losing cause in 2004, 2008 (by-election) and 2014.

In the wave of TRS, Ramalinga Reddy had defeated Muthayam Reddy, who had won three previous elections in a row, in 2004 and became an MLA for the first time. Ramalinga Reddy, who had resigned as an MLA in 2008 following the call of Chandrashekar Rao to press for the formation of Telangana, had contested the by-election and won again. When TDP and TRS had formed an alliance with left parties in 2009, TRS was given the seat forcing Muthyam Reddy to leave TDP and contest on Congress ticket.

Muthyam Reddy had defeated Ramalinga Reddy and became MLA for the fourth time. In 2014 elections after Telangana was formed, the two leaders had contested again on TRS and Congress tickets respectively and Ramalinga Reddy had won with a majority of 37,000 votes.

As Congress denied ticket to Muthyam Reddy in 2018, he had resigned and joined in TRS following the request of TRS President Chandrashekar Rao and supported his rival in previous four Assembly elections helping the TRS MLA to increase his majority to 62,500.

Speaking to Telangana Today, J Prabhakar, a voter from Dubbak Constituency, has said it is going to a different election for both the voters and Parties since they death of these two leaders made the parties to search for new faces and voters to look for a new leader to represent them in State Assembly.

Though Muthyam Reddy’s son Cheruku Srinivas Reddy and Ramalinga Reddy’s son Sathish Reddy were aspiring for TRS ticket, TRS leadership is likely to field Ramalinga Reddy’s wife Sujatha from the Constituency.

Seven MCC teams, flying squads constituted

Siddipet: In the wake of Dubbak by-election, Siddipet Collector P Venkatrami Reddy instructed the officials to have a plan of action under their purview to conduct elections without any issues.

As the Election Commission of India had issued notification on Tuesday for conducting Dubbak by-election on November 3, the Collector and Commissioner of Police, D Joel Davis conducted a meeting on model code of conduct (MCC) for officials and police department in Siddipet on Wednesday to train them on election code.

“Remember that we have been working for Election Commission of India (ECI) since Tuesday, the Collector informed the staff. The Collector and Commissioner have constituted seven model code of conduct (MCC) teams and seven flying squad teams during the meeting to cover the seven mandals under Dubbak Constituency.

Asking the members of the constituted teams to follow the directions of the ECI strictly while discharging their duties, Reddy instructed them to send the daily report following the guidelines of ECI. Warning them that they would not hesitate to take action against any errant officials, he directed them to work from 9 am to 9 pm in the evening until the election is completed.

Geo-tagging flying squad vehicles

Saying that they would monitor the movement of MCC and flying squad teams, the Collector said that the vehicles allotted to them were geo-tagged. He advised them to rush to the location to videotape the development if any incident happens in the poll-bound constituency.

Reddy further said that they would forward the complaints they receive to Dial-100 service, election Control Room and C Vigil Mobile application to mandal wise teams so that they can visit the place immediately.

The Collector also advised them to take all the proper care to avoid the infection of Coronavirus while discharging their duties.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .