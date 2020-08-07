Dubbaka MLA Ramalinga Reddy passes away

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Dubbaka MLA and Assembly Estimates Committee Chairman Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy (57) died of heart attack after a prolonged illness at a private hospital here on Thursday. He breathed his last at around 2.30 am. Family members took his mortal remains to his native village Chittapur for last rites.

The four-time legislator played an active role in the statehood movement. A journalist before he joined politics, Ramalinga Reddy was soft spoken and was remembered for his simplicity.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who had a long standing association with Ramalinga Reddy during separate statehood movement, went to Chittapur and offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of Ramalinga Reddy. An emotional Chief Minister, unable to control his tears, sat down and spent some time in silence recalling his association with him. He then consoled Ramalinga Reddy’s family members and promised all help.

Earlier, expressing shock over the sudden demise of Ramalinga Reddy, Chandrashekhar Rao in a condolence statement recalled his association with the MLA as a fellow activist hailing from his native district .The Chief Minister offered his condolences to the members of the bereaved family, and prayed God to keep the departed soul in peace.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in a message expressed grief over the demise of Ramalinga Reddy and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao also visited Chittapur and paid tributes to Ramalinga Reddy. He said that he was deeply disturbed by Ramalinga Reddy’s death and offered heartfelt condolences to the family members. Finance Minister T Harish Rao remembered Ramalinga Reddy as a people’s man and said that he played a key role in the statehood movement as a journalist and also as a leader.

Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, in a message called him a staunch and disciplined warrior who fought for Telangana, as a journalist and also as a politician. “He always craved for speedy justice for the people. He was unwell from a fortnight and finally succumbed to the illness. I offer condolences to the bereaved family members,” he said.

Ministers Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Eatela Rajender , G Jagadish Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, T Srinivas Yadav, A Indrakaran Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Sabitha Indrareddy, Ch Mallareddy, Koppula Eswar, V Srinivas Goud , Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Speaker of Telangana Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy, State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, MP J Santosh Kumar, Assembly Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, and several others expressed condolences on the death of Ramalinga Reddy in separate messages. They said that Ramalinga Reddy’s death is a big loss to TRS and people of Dubbaka.

Chief Information Commissioner SR Sadanandam in his message described Ramalinga Reddy as a sincere and committed leader and said that Ramalinga Reddy has played important rile on the development of Medaram. Secretary Telangana Legislature V Narasimhacharyulu, State Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana, Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) also condoled the death of Ramalinga Reddy. TUWJ recalled him as a first journalist leader who faced a TADA case and also the first Journalist MLA in separate Telangana State.

