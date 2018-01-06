Dubbing starts for ‘Chi. La. Sow.’

By | Published: 3:36 pm

Actor Rahul Ravindran is turning a director with ‘Chi. La. Sow.,’ starring Sushanth and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. The film has already completed its shooting part and is currently in the post-production stage.

On Saturday, the film’s team started its dubbing process with Sushanth dubbing for his character. Rahul took to Twitter to share the info and he also talked about the release of the film’s first look. According to his tweet, the first look of ‘Chi. La. Sow.’ will be unveiled after Sankranthi.

“And we’ve started dubbing today (Saturday) for ‘Chi. La. Sow.’ with our hero Sushanth picking up the mic first. And yes… for all those asking… the first glimpse of the film will be out a few days after Sankranti,” Rahul Ravindran tweeted.

On the acting front, Rahul Ravindran’s next ‘Howrah Bridge’ is gearing up for a release soon.