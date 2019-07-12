Ducati’s flagship adventure tour

By | Published: 7:39 pm

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has announced the launch of the all-new Multistrada 1260 Enduro in India. The motorcycle is designed to traverse continents and hence, is equipped with top drawer components to enhance its off road and touring capabilities. The all new Multistrada 1260 Enduro is equipped with new 1,262 cm Ducati Testastretta DVT which ensures outstanding pulling power right from the low-to-mid rev range. In fact, 85 per cent of maximum torque is already available below 3,500 rpm with a 17 per cent increase at 5,500 rpm as compared to the torque curve on the engine of the previous model. This makes the Multistrada 1260 Enduro the motorcycle with the highest torque (at 4,000 rpm, the most common rev rate while riding) in its category.

The new Multistrada 1260 Enduro boasts of the most advanced electronics package in the segment. The new 6-axis Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) controls Bosch ABS Cornering, Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL) and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC). Riders can set both DWC and DTC to one of 8 different levels, or simply deactivate them. Also, as-standard on the Multistrada 1260 Enduro is Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), which makes uphill starts easier, especially with a full load. Lastly, the Bosch IMU also interacts with the semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution control system.

The mean machine comes in two colours – Ducati Red and Sand, and is priced at Rs 19,99,000 and Rs 20,23,000 (Ex-Showroom). Bookings are currently open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.