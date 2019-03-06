Dug-up road causes trouble to commuters at Masab Tank

By | Published: 1:35 am

Hyderabad: A badly covered road at Masab Tank has been causing severe inconvenience to commuters and leading to traffic jams along the stretch leading to Lakdikapul.

According to the locals, works were being carried out to lay pipelines for the past five days. Following the works, the dug up area was improperly covered leaving little place for pedestrians. Students from Polytechnic Government College too face severe trouble to walk along the footpath leading to the bus stop.

“Customers are forced to park their vehicles on the road and this is leading to severe traffic jam. I lodged a complaint with the GHMC and received a complaint number. However, there has been no response from the officials,” Zaffran panshop owner, Shabaaz, said.

Being an arterial thoroughfare, the stretch witnesses heavy traffic during peak hours from commuters traveling from Mehdipatnam towards Lakdikapul and from Banjara Hills to Nampally.

MA Khan, who is running an electronics and repair store, said the customers who visit his store were facing severe inconvenience due to the unevenly dug-up road. “For the past five days, the works are being carried out during night. No official is available to address the plight of commuters,” he said.