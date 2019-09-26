Dulquer was encouraged by Mammootty to take risks

By | Published: 6:21 pm

Being the son of the Malayalam icon Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan tells you he has always been a risk-taker — because that’s what his superstar father has always taught him to do.”My father always encourages me to take risks. Right from my initial days, he told me that my food, lodging and other basic things were secure.

So, as a youngster if I don’t take risks, if I don’t experiment, who will? Dad always says that unless you make mistakes you cannot build your character as an individual, and grow as an artist. If one film fails, I do not have to sleep on the road, right? So, then why should I not take calculated risks? My father is very stubborn. He does not believe in spoon-feeding me in the film business,” said Dulquer.

The actor has seen the south Indian film industry closely, even before he entered the business with his debut film Second Show in 2012. He made his Bollywood debut with Karwaan and was recently seen in the rom-com The Zoya Factor alongside Sonam Kapoor.

“It really depends on the kind of character I am playing, because in some, I need physical training while in others I need more of mental preparation and observation,” he replied.Citing an example of one of his earlier film Mahanati, Dulquer shared: “That was my Telugu debut and I was playing the iconic actor Gemini Ganesan.

I did quite a bit of character study for the role. I met his family to know some of his habits in daily life and also his body language. It is interesting to know these details. My idea was not to mock any individual but to internalise some of those elements so that I can portray the role correctly.”

Coming from a Malayalam household and brought up in Chennai, he is now working in Hindi films. How does he manage to switch between languages?”Hindi was my second language and I grew up in Chennai, so my Tamil is good. My mother made sure that my sister and I speak in Malayalam at home, so that at least we learn our mother tongue. Having said that, I think in English, so any other language I converse in, I actually translate in my mind before saying it.”