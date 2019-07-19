Dumont to set up unit in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:32 pm

Hyderabad: Dairy products company Dumont, which operates ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturing facilities near Vijayawada is planning to expand its manufacturing and cold storage capacity by setting up a new ice cream making unit in Hyderabad. The unit will have a capacity to make 3,000 litres per hour and could be set up around 2020-21. It will attract an investment of Rs 15 crore.

The company which has been in business for the last 20 years has so far invested Rs 15 crore with an installed capacity to produce 1,900 litres ice cream per hour, The factory is located on the outskirts of Vijayawada over a two-acre land. The company uses farm fresh fruits and milk to make its products. The distribution is supported by a network of 10 cold storage facilities that are equipped to handle large volumes. The company caters to cities in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The market size of flavoured milk and ice creams combined is more than Rs 6,000 crore and the expected growth rate is around 30 per cent CAGR. Retailing in different formats such as milkshake parlours, retail shops and supermarkets, presence in malls and multiplexes, etc promises a potential and opportunity to Dumont, said Vivek Inampudi, MD, Dumont.

He added, “Dumont will also be available at university campuses for easy access to students. While metro markets are an obvious market, we are aggressively penetrating Tier 2 and 3 towns that are emerging as highly promising sources. Dumont retailing will be combination of own outlets and franchised outlets.The company which started with 20 outlets have now expanded to 100 outlets within a year and plans to take this number to 200 in the coming years.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter