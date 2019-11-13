Dump of Rs 12 crore worth demonetised notes unearthed in Khammam

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Khammam: The Khammam police unearthed a huge dump of demonetised currency notes at Marlapadu village of Vemsoor mandal in Khammam district late on Tuesday night. The police seized the stash of nullified notes worth Rs 12 crore of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations.

According to Kallur ACP Venkatesh, the police stumbled upon the dump following the recent arrest of an accused identified as Shaik Madar of Gowrigudem village of Sathupalli mandal in the district. He is the kingpin of the fake notes exchanging racket busted recently.

Explaining their modus operandi of the racket, the ACP said, the gang led by Madhar had been conning the people into exchanging the original notes with the counterfeits by placing them in between the bundles of nullified Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

G Venkatesh Narayana and K Hanumantha Rao were taken into custody in connection with the incident. The worth of seized stacks of demonetised cash was Rs 12 crore, said the officer.

