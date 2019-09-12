Dundigal Air Force Academy conducts graduation ceremony of 133rd ATSS course

By | Published: 5:11 pm 5:44 pm

Hyderabad: The Air Traffic Control Officers Training Establishment (ATCOTE) at Air Force Academy, Dundigal conducted graduation ceremony to mark the successful completion of 133rd Air Traffic Surveillance Services (ATSS) course. Air Marshal AS Butola, Commandant, Air Force Academy participated in the graduation ceremony as the Reviewing Officer.

The three-month long ATSS course would now pave way for the young aerodrome controllers to also perform the demanding and skilful task as radar controllers, according to a press release.

The ATCOTE is a premier training establishment of the Indian Air Force that undertakes Air Traffic Services training for officers from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and also the officers from Friendly Foreign Countries.

A total of 16 officers comprising nine from Indian Air Force, five from Indian Navy and two from HAL graduated as Radar Controllers. Flight Lieutenant SR Mishra was adjudged First in Order of Merit, Best in Theory and Best in Practical. Flight Lieutenant Divya Menon was declared as the Most Promising Trainee.

In his valedictory speech, Air Marshal AS Butola, highlighted the criticality of Radar Controllers’ role in mission accomplishment. He oriented the graduating trainees towards the challenges ahead in the field of aviation and advised them to achieve professional excellence through integrity and diligence, the release said.

