Duo dupes bank of Rs 2 crore in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad’s Central Crime Station police on Tuesday nabbed Dr Gouri Anil Kumar and Y Srinivas on charges of cheating the Bank of Maharashtra in Hyderabad by availing loan to the tune of Rs 2 crore fraudulently.

Last December, a complaint was lodged by Radhey Shyam Bansal, Zonal Manager of Bank of Maharashtra, Hyderabad, stating that Anna Eco Logics Private Limited, Begumpet, represented by its directors Srikar and Venkatesh approached the bank requesting cash credit loan of Rs 2 crore to start a business of producing sanitary napkins and maternity pads. They mortgaged a land situated at SR Nagar and availed the loan.

“The company failed to repay the loan and the bank initiated proceedings as per rules. On verification, it was found that the mortgaged property does not exist,” the police said.

Investigation revealed that Anil Kumar and Srinivas conspired with one Dr Pisapati Narayana, and others floated a fake company with benami directors Srikar and Venkatesh. They fraudulently got registered a land in SR Nagar which does not exist. They mortgaged the same as collateral security and obtained the loan, which they diverted into their personal accounts.