Duo held for forgery in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad CCS police arrested two former outsourced employees of the Telangana State Cooperative Rural Irrigation Corporation Limited in a cheating and forgery case here on Saturday.

The arrested persons were P Naveen Kumar (32), an accountant and a resident of Padmarao Nagar and M Sairam (22), a Field Officer from Film Nagar. According to the police, the suspects fraudulently opened an account in Andhra Bank, Vijayanagar Colony Branch using fake identity proofs and forged signatures of their employer and siphoned off Rs.55.9 lakh.

They did this by presenting forged cheques to the bank between February and December last year. Subsequently, they were fired from service. Based on a complaint from their management, the CCS police booked a case and the duo was arrested.

