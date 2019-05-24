Duo held with tobacco material in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force intercepted a mini trolley in Kachiguda and arrested two persons on charges of transporting banned tobacco products here on Friday. Tobacco material worth Rs 1.50 lakh along with the vehicle was seized. The arrested persons were Mohd Imtiyaz Khan alias Imtiyaz, a trader from Hafeez Baba Nagar in Chandrayangutta, and Shaik Riyaz, a driver from Warasiguda.

According to the police, Imtiyaz procured tobacco products from Deepak Mishra of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh through railway parcel while Riyaz transported the material to various districts in the State.

They were nabbed based on a tip-off.