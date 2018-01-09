Durga excels as Telangana sailors corner glory

By | Published: 5:13 pm 6:36 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State claimed eight medals in the recently concluded India International Regatta at the Krishnapatnam Port, Andhra Pradesh. Sailors from Ireland, Sweden, Hong Kong, UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka took part in this tournament.

The Telangana sailors, who were trained at the Yacht Club, put up a good show in their respective events. Promising Durga Prasad won a silver medal in the boy’s nationals with Neelanand of Tamil Nadu taking the top spot. Uma Chauhan of Madhya Pradesh finished third.

In the International meet, Durga sailed close to a perfect regatta finishing at the top of the Indian fleet and also clinching a bronze medal behind Remadan Tito of Indonesia (gold) and Alexander Baudin of Sweden (silver) to close his under-16 career with a flourish by being the top Indian beating both Chauhan and Neelanand, who finished 4th and 10th respectively.

“It feels great to have created yet another national champion after Leela Sagar and Rishab Nayar from the Hussain Sagar lake and I am sure Durga Prasad will now move to the Juniors in the Laser and once again prove that he is the best at the International level too.” said Suheim Sheikh, who is his coach at the Yacht Club of Hyderabad.

Elsewhere, Affan Mubeen, a novice sailor from the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Society, won the overall bronze at the nationals. Bethamalla Sachin and Vishwanath both from the Telangana Social Welfare Schools proved their mettle by clinching gold and silver for boys in the International Green Fleet and the girls from Telangana clinched all the metal with a gold for Vaishnavi Veerasham, silver for Maseeha Firdous and bronze for Sonu Mohammad.

Overall, Telangana secured eight medals at this sailing meet.

The winners: Durga Prasad (silver, bronze); Affan Mubeen (bronze); B Sachin (gold), Vishwanath (silver); Vaishnavi Veerasham (gold); Maheera Firdous (silver), Sonu Mohammad (bronze).