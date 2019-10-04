Durga Prasad, Sachin shine with the ball in Cricket League 

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: TCA Colts’ Durga Prasad(5/16) and Intercontinental’s Sachin Shinde (5/18) shone with the ball as their respective sides recorded thumping victories in the TCA All Stars Cricket Super League Telangana Open Challenger on Friday.

Durga Prasad helped TCA Colts dismiss Sign Creative Stars for a paltry 74 which his side chased down without losing a wicket. In another match, Intercontinental posted a massive 221/9 with the help of Amit Paccahra’s 80-run knock. Later, they dismissed MM Cricket Academy for 43 runs with the help of Sachin’s spell.

Brief Scores: Sign Creative Stars 74 in 13.2 overs (Durga Prasad 5/16) lost to TCA Colts 75/0 in 4.3 overs; Fire City Academy, Chennai 118/9 in 20 overs (K Naresh 4/41) lost to ASA (RDT) 119/2 in 9.2 overs; Intercontinental 221/9 in 20 overs (Amit Paccahra 80; Anand 3/55) bt MM Cricket Academy43 in 10.1 overs (Sachin Shinde 5/18); Fire City 136 in 20 overs (Naresh Bonty 4/16) bt Sign Creative Stars 125/7 in 20 overs; Intercontinental 147 in 19.4 overs lost to 151/5 in 17.1 overs (KP Sai Rahul 81).