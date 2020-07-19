Durgam Cheruvu bridge hits ‘quick’ milestones

By | Published: 12:01 am 9:59 pm

Hyderabad: Apart from the aesthetics, design, ambience and other elements, the cable bridge at Durgam Cheruvu will be known for its engineering brilliance as well.

Unlike other cable bridges in the country, the work at Durgam Cheruvu is being done at a much faster pace. To begin with, segment and stay cables were installed in a short span. It took just two days to erect one segment while the same was completed in three-and-a-half days in Panjim, five days in Kolkata and eight days in Mumbai.

Similarly, the installation of stay cables took two-and-a-half to five days at these projects, against just 28 hours at Durgam Cheruvu. This, GHMC officials say, has set a new benchmark and raised the bar in terms of completing key activities of such projects quickly.

The structure is already garnering the attention of many experts and is being appreciated by many for its technicalities and aesthetics. In February, Installation Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering vice-president Harshvardhan Subbarao inspected the works and was impressed with the construction techniques. He insisted that the GHMC make a presentation on the bridge to bag international awards at different forums.

Last month, officials successfully conducted a load test on the bridge to check the load-bearing capacity and other aspects of the structure. To this effect, the test was conducted by imposing 1,080 tonnes of load onto the deck in an incremental form. As many as 36 trucks (10-tyre), each having a capacity of 30 tonnes, were parked on the deck for 24 hours. It was the final lap of tests and other procedures to be conducted for opening the bridge for traffic.

The 238-m-long bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 184 crore. The cable bridge will aid in cutting down the distance from Jubilee Hills to Madhapur for corporate and IT employees. Efforts are being made to open the bridge for traffic at the earliest.

