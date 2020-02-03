Durgam Cheruvu bridge to be ready by Feb-end

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Works on the cable stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu are likely to be completed by this month-end. Already, the structure is being appreciated by many experts for its technicalities and aesthetics. The civil works are completed and currently works pertaining to installation of side railing and architectural lighting on the structure are under progress.

Installation Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering vice president Harshvardhan Subbarao inspected the works at Durgam Cheruvu bridge.

He was very impressed with the construction techniques adopted in the cable bridge. He also inspected the side railing works and modern crash barriers on the structure and informed that such techniques were not adopted on bridges in the country, said a senior official from GHMC.

He insisted that the bridge should be presented for international awards at different forums. In addition to this, Inki Choi, designer of the cable bridge made a presentation on the bridge at the two-day international event conducted in the city, he added.

Once completed, it is going to be world’s longest span extradosed cable-stayed bridge. GHMC completed the installation of all the 53 segments that are to be arranged as part of the bridge works. The 238-metre long bridge is being constructed with a cost of Rs 180 crore.

The cable bridge will aid in cutting down the distance from Jubilee Hills to Madhapur for corporate and IT employees and reaching their work place comfortably.

Multi-coloured lighting is being designed with different themes to suit the occasions and festivities. It will be operated through a special software. Specially designed crash barriers are also being set up on the bridge.

The ornamental steel hand railing will be covering the cable-stayed bridge length of nearly 425 metres. Each ornamental steel hand railing will be of six metres length and the civic body is roping in private agencies to complete the railing works.

