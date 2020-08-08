Durgam Cheruvu bridge to dazzle Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:29 am 1:11 am

Hyderabad: The much awaited cable stay bridge at Durgam Cheruvu is all set to dazzle with its architectural lighting with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation taking the trial runs of the lighting system on the bridge into the final stages.

The imported architectural lighting system has been installed in association with a private agency and is expected to be an added attraction on the structure during holidays, festivals and special occasions such as Deepavali and Independence Day. The multi-coloured lighting will have different themes to suit the occasion.

To be operated using special software just as several cable bridges across the globe are done to boost tourism prospects, the bridge has been witnessing trial runs over the last three days, with GHMC officials saying the trials would continue for another four or five days.

The trials are to check for any snags, apart from ensuring smooth functioning of the entire system. The municipal corporation has finalised about 25 different themes and once the government approves them, the agency will get the themes programmed into the system. A special control room is set up beneath the structure for operating the system, a senior official said.

The municipal corporation is also making efforts to open the structure to traffic in a few days. However, after the inauguration, vehicles will not be permitted on the bridge during weekends with only pedestrians to be allowed to walk along the bridge and enjoy the scenic ambience at the lake, GHMC Chief Engineer R. Sridhar had said during a recent inspection.

Vehicles will have to be parked in earmarked parking lots and people will have to walk a little to reach the bridge. The 238-metre long bridge is being constructed with a cost of Rs.180 crore and has already caught the fancy of many for the engineering marvel it has turned out to be.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .