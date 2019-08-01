Durgam Cheruvu bridge to get aesthetic crash barriers

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Durgam Cheruvu cable stay bridge works enters the final phase with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) starting to look at installation of aesthetically designed crash barriers on the bridge.

The State government had set a deadline of October for completing the works and the civic body is intensifying its efforts to complete the works as per schedule.

The GHMC is looking at ornamental steel hand railing to cover the entire cable stay bridge length of nearly 425 metres. These will be coming up on either sides of the bridge, on the central medians and will be differentiating the road carriageway with walkways on the structure.

Each ornamental steel hand railing will be of six metres length and municipal corporation is roping in private agencies to complete the railing works.

The State government is looking at the bridge from the tourism perspective also and not mere as a structure that facilitates smooth flow of traffic in the area. Accordingly, special care is being taken on the installation of hand railings, the civic body officials said. This work is estimated to cost about Rs 15 crore, said a senior official.

Heavy cranes will have to be used to set up the railings. The fabricated railings will have to be shifted from the workshops and placed on the specific points on the bridge, he said.

In tune with the concrete works of the bridge, emphasis is being laid on the look and appearance of the structure to make it a tourist attraction. Towards this initiative, colourful LED lighting is also being planned to serve as an added attraction on the structure during holidays, festivals and special occasions.

The multi-coloured lighting will be designed with different themes to suit different occasions and the festivities and will be operated using special software. The municipal corporation is taking up these works in association with private agencies and tenders have been floated to execute the works expected to cost nearly Rs 5 crore.

Since the commencement of Durgam Cheruvu bridge construction, two million work hours have been completed till June this year without any incident and efforts were being made to complete the construction works by October this year.

GHMC is taking up the construction of cement concrete bridge works with a cost of Rs 184 crore and the officials claim that once ready, it will be the longest cement concrete bridge in the world.

