Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge inauguration likely on Sept 18

Hyderabad: The much-awaited cable-stay bridge on Durgam Cheruvu is likely to be opened for traffic on September 18. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is expected to inaugurate the bridge, official sources said.

The 238-metre-long bridge is constructed at a cost of Rs 180 crore and is already being appreciated by engineering experts for its design and construction.

Constructed under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), the bridge has the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducting trial runs of the lighting system. After the inauguration, the bridge will be only for pedestrians during weekends.

