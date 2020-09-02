Durgam Cheruvu Cable bridge launch: Countdown begins

KTR announced that the cable stay bridge on Durgam Cheruvu will be unveiled very soon

Hyderabad: The countdown for the launch of yet another engineering marvel – the cable stay bridge on Durgam Cheruvu – is on.

Being constructed under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), the cable stay bridge will facilitate smooth flow of traffic towards Hitec City, besides drawing tourists and visitors.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday announced that the cable stay bridge will be unveiled very soon. Sharing a video of the structure on Twitter, the Minister said: “A sneak peak of the very soon to be unveiled cable stay bridge on Durgam Cheruvu. Infrastructure is the key to growth and Telangana Government spends over 60 per cent of budget on infra creation.”

Rao complimented the GHMC engineering team for the good job done in completing the structure with architectural lighting. The video of the structure has already gone popular on social media and many are appreciating the efforts of the municipal corporation in executing the project.

Engineering experts too are complimenting the work as the structure serves both purposes of easing traffic congestion and boosting tourism prospects. The GHMC is already conducting trial runs of the architectural lighting system on the bridge which are into the final stages.

The imported architectural lighting system has been installed in association with a private agency and is expected to be an added attraction on the structure during holidays, festivals and special occasions such as Deepavali and Independence Day. The multi-coloured lighting will have different themes to suit the occasion.

The 238-metre long bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 180 crore.

