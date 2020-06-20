Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge nears completion

By | Published: 12:36 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The prestigious Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge which is in the final stages of completion will be opened by July end.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said efforts were on to complete the Rs.184 crore project by next month-end and open the facility for traffic. However, once opened, the 238 metre long world’s longest span extra-dosed cable stayed bridge, will be opened for vehicular traffic only from Mondays to Fridays while it will be pedestrains-only on weekends.

GHMC Chief Engineer R Sridhar said the vehicular movement will not be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays and treated as exclusive pedestrian zone. On these days, the vehicles will have to be parked in an earmarked space and people can walk along the bridge and enjoy the scenic ambience of the lake.

The civil works on the structure are completed and presently works pertaining to installation of side railing and architectural lighting are nearing completion. When opened for traffic, the cable bridge will help in cutting down the distance and travel time from Jubilee Hills to Madhapur in the ever busy IT corridor of the city.

Even before it is opened for traffic, the structure has been drawing the attention of experts and winning appreciation for technicalities and aesthetics.

In February, Installation Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering vice president Harshvardhan Subbarao who inspected the works at Durgam Cheruvu Bridge was impressed with the construction techniques adopted. He also inspected the side railing works and modern crash barriers on the structure and suggested GHMC to make a presentation on the bridge to bag international awards at different forums.

