Duroflex Mattresses to expand presence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Duroflex Mattresses is adding retail presence in Hyderabad as well as expanding capacity at its Hyderabad manufacturing unit.

Sharing the company’s plans, Mathew Chandy, managing director, Duroflex, told Telangana Today, “We set up our Hyderabad facility during April 2018 with a capacity of 500 mattresses per day. The unit is catering to both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets. Business has doubled in these markets with the establishment of the facility. Hyderabad’s consumption is also increasing steadily.”

The Rs 500-crore mattress maker, which has six manufacturing facilities including one in Hyderabad plans to invest about Rs 100 crore for expansion, which will include doubling capacity in Hyderabad unit and setting up a unit in west. The company plans to take its total capacity from 6 lakh units per year to about 10 lakh units across its facilities.

Duroflex, the first mattress company to be ISO 9001 certified, makes hybrid mattresses with spring, rubberised coir and foam. “We are also catering to export markets such as the US, Japan, Germany and Korea. Domestic sales still account for 90 per cent of the total sales. Within India, we find southern markets to be significantly contributing to our mattress sales,” he added.

When asked about the segment growth, he said, India’s Rs 10,000-crore mattress industry is growing at about 10 per cent per annum but only about 35 per cent is in the organised sector.

Retail spread

Duroflex Mattresses has so far established over 500 exclusive stores, which are both company-owned and franchisee owned. The company has established two experience stores one in Bengaluru and two in Mumbai.

“We plan to set up an experience store soon in Hyderabad, as we see this market growing faster. We will also create stores in Chennai and Pune in future. While physical stores are contributing most of the sales, online has started contributing to a portion of sales driven by both company’s online platform as well as e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Pepperfry. Metros are leading these sales and tier-2 and tier-3 cities are fast catching up,” he added.

Orthopaedic mattresses

“In today’s day and age, there is a growing awareness on the fact that back pain simply is not an age-related issue. It is an increasingly common lifestyle problem with known reasons like faulty sitting postures, lack of exercise and everyday stress, to name a few. A mattress that will provide your back with the right comfort and support is one of the key necessities to addressing this problem to alleviate the pain, in addition to giving you a good night’s sleep. Keeping this in mind, we have launched Duropedic, India’s first orthopaedic mattress certified by the National Health Academy,” he added.

Chandy said his R&D team worked on the mattress for a year keeping in view the growing incidence of stress due to lifestyle issues. There is a growing need and demand for orthopaedic mattresses.

The company is also coming out with a natural living range, made of natural products, which is chemical-free.

