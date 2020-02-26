Dutch Embassy team sees great horticulture potential in Telangana

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: A delegation from Netherlands Embassy on Wednesday said there was tremendous potential for development of horticulture in Telangana State.

The team headed by Embassy official EA Van Diesel and Trade Commissioner Ram Babu met Agriculture Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy here and discussed issues of common interest.

The Netherlands is second largest exporter of agricultural products in the world. In 2018, the export of Dutch agricultural products was 903 billion Euros. The horticulture sector focuses on vegetables and flower bulbs. Dutch greenhouses produce mostly vegetables and flowers such as sweet peppers and roses.

Representatives from Netherlands explained the ‘Village Level Cold Chain Model’ to State agriculture officials and said that such a facility would help boost export of cut flowers and fruits in a big way. The European country can also offer agricultural technology to Telangana at a much lower cost. The issue of suitable climate in Telangana for Dutch crops such as flowers, vegetables and a wide variety of tubers and potatoes was also discussed.

The Netherlands offered collaboration with the Horticulture University in Mulugu to devise plans to multiply profits in marketing of horticulture produce from Telangana. The State government is also keen on seeking technical help from the Netherlands in the field of village level processing units of spices and fruits grown in the State.

The State is also looking for opportunities to export mangoes, capsicum, turmeric potatoes and a wide variety of vegetables to that country. Netherlands which has one of the best green houses in the world is also ready to help offer technology through which the green houses could be maintained even at high temperatures particularly during summer months. Telangana wanted crop wise comprehensive management protocols from the Netherlands. The wish list also included technology to improve the quality of water used in agriculture.

Horticulture Director L Venkatram Reddy and Horticulture University Registrar A Bhagavan also participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.