Dutee blazes away to 100m gold in World University Games

By | Published: 9:48 am 11:35 am

Hyderabad: Brushing aside her recent controversies Dutee Chand blazed away to glory by becoming the first Indian woman to win a track gold in the World University Games in Napoli, Italy on Tuesday night. The 23-year-old athlete, who trains under Nagapuri Ramesh at SATs athletic stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, sprinted to 100 metres gold in 11.32 seconds. She beat a strong field of Ajila Del Ponte of Switzerland (11.33s) and Lisa Kwayie of Germany (11.39s).

“With years of hard work and your blessings, I have yet again broken the record by winning the Gold in the 100m dash in 11.32 seconds at The World University Games, Napoli,” Chand tweeted.

She went on to tweet: “I am happy to become the first girl ever to win Gold for India in World university Games i dedicated this medal to my University KIIT its founder Prof Samantaji to stand with me during my bad days, people of Odisha and thank CM Naveen Pattanaikji for all his support .At the end I will thank my parents and my coach Ramesh sir, Siba sir for all their blessings.’’

With years of hardwork and your blessings, I have yet again broken the record by winning the Gold in 100m dash in 11.32 seconds at The World University Games, Napoli. In the pictures, are the winners too, with a heart of Gold from Germany and Sweden. @Napoli2019_ita pic.twitter.com/DpwJa8Njmc — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 9, 2019

Dutee was in the news for wrong reasons when she declared that she was a gay. But she overcame the hurdles with flying colours. Coach Ramesh was delighted with Dutee’s performance. “She is a born athlete. This is a big achievement. She competed against the athletes who ran below 11.15 seconds. She held her nerves splendidly before romping home in the final,’’ he said.

Ramesh, the Dronacharya Awardee, said Dutee likes challenges and overcame the hurdles in an emphatic fashion. “We trained at Bhubaneshwar. She was going through a tough period because of her statement of being a gay. It hurt her because of the backlash but she focused on the World University Games. Today, she became the first Indian woman to win a track gold in this event. In fact, who win gold in World University Games they are successful at Olympics and World athletics.’’

Dutee, who broke her National record by running in 11.26s in the Asian Championship in Qatar, clocked 11. 48s in heats and then she ran 11.41s in semifinals before her golden run in the final. Dutee has been in tremendous form as she won the silver medal in 100 meters in Asian Games in Indonesia and a bronze in 200m in Asian Championship this year at Doha (Qatar).

The city of Hyderabad has played a big part in the rebirth of Dutee. In 2014 she fought and won a long battle over her own hyperandrogenism, or elevated levels of male sex hormones. But coach Ramesh took her in wings and the rebirth of Dutee as an athlete began at Pullela Gopichand Academy and SATs athletic stadium.

Gopichand was elated with Dutee’s show at Napoli. “She is a wonder athlete. When she came here in 2014, she was in a bad shape because of the gender controversy. All the credit should go to Ramesh, who supported her in a big way. The Mytrah Foundation too helped Dutee. I’m happy we too played a part to Dutee’s rise in world athletics.’’

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter