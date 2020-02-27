Dwajaraohanam performed at Yadadri

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Dwajaraohanam and Bheri pooja were performed at Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Thursday on the second day of the annual Brahmostavam.

Inviting the Gods for annual Brahmostavams, the temple priests organised Dwajarohanam by hoisting the sacred yellow cloth wrapped with garlands was hoisted atop the Dwajasthambham (temple flag post) at Balalayam on Yadadri hill shrine at the predetermined ‘sumuhurtham’ of 11.30 am on the day. Bheri pooja was also performed by the temple priests at 6 pm. The regular rituals of Sahasra Namarchana and Nivedhana were also performed by the temple priests at Balalayam on the day.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.