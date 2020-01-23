Dwayne, Ryan, Gal Gadot begin shoot for Red Notice

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Dwayne Johnson kick-started the shooting for Netflix film, ‘Red Notice’ along with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The 47-year-old ‘Fast and Furious’ actor hopped on to Instagram as he shared the picture of the clap and wrote, “(Day) 1 of shooting our Red Notice has officially begun for @Netflix.Me and my friends @vancityreynolds and @gal_gadot are on the move.

In the world of international crime, an Interpol issued Red Notice, global alert to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted. The world’s greatest art thief, tracker and conman. #REDNOTICE#Netflix.” Dwayne Johnson is re-teaming with ‘Skyscraper’ director Rawson Marshall Thurber for the Netflix film.

‘Red Notice’ is expected to release in 2021. Dwayne Johnson, is also set to essay the role of DC’s super villain, in his upcoming flick ‘Black Adam which will hit the theatres in 2021.

Gal Gadot is also looking forward to the much-anticipated release of 2020 ‘Wonder Woman 1983. Ryan Reynolds, who was last seen in Netflix’s ‘6 Underground will next be seen in ‘Free Guy.