DXC Technology offers jobs to 145 students of KITS Warangal

By | Published: 5:44 pm

Warangal Urban: DXC Technology, a leading independent, end-to-end IT services and Solutions Company, has offered jobs to a total of 145 B.Tech final year students of 2020-21 batch of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal. In a press release issued here on Monday, KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that DXC Technology had hired the students in their Campus Recruitment Drive conducted during July 30 to August 7.The 145 selected students belong to CSE, IT, ECE, EEE, EIE, Mechanical and Civil Engineering branches.

Prof Ashoka Reddy also said that several IT companies are lined up in the coming weeks for the recruitment of the students of the 2020-21 batch. “A record number of 565 students got the jobs through campus recruitment drives conducted by both top IT and core engineering companies,” he added. MP and KITS Secretary and Correspondent Cap V Lakshmikantha Rao, Treasurer P Narayana Reddy, Dean Training and Placements (T&P) Prof Y Purandar, TPO & Professor in-charge T&P Dr. P Srikanth, Corporate Relations Manager E Kiran Kumar, Associate Professor Dr D Prabhakara Chary and other staff congratulated the students who secured jobs in the DXC.

