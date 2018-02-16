E-books vs Paperback, the debate continues

By | Published: 11:59 pm 8:33 pm

A book is a companion that has a different story to tell, each time, every time. ‘At your age, we used to read a book a day’ — this is a familiar statement of many parents of the millennials. There are those who feel that the new generation does not understand the importance of books.

Yet, online there is a lot happening in this aspect which contradicts the more-generic opinion. Be it articles on ‘tips to read many books this year’ or nominating people for book challenges on social media, there is a constant dialogue that is highlighting the reading habits of people.

Sadiq Ali, founder of Thopudu Bandi, an initiative to improve readership across villages in the State especially for the young minds, talks about his inference from first-hand experience. “Reading habit is growing. I have interacted with over one lakh students across thousands of schools in the State and they love to read.”

Ebooks vs paperbacks

A revolution on its own, Kindle has been gifted to many avid readers for birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions. But how many have made the ‘switch’ from physical leaves will have opposing viewpoints. Kartik Rao, who is the founder of Storyboard, a content studio, feels that Kindle helps him read amidst his busy schedule.

“There is a certain romanticism associated with a paperback, but it is cumbersome too. I am able to continue my extensive reading habit thanks to Kindle. It allows me to read whenever I find the time.

Apart from the device, the mobile app gives more scope for reading on-the-go.”

However, Sadiq feels differently about this. “Ebooks are popular only among the urban population. 83% of the villages I went to had no phone network, let alone the internet. Also a majority of young readers have eyesight issues like short-sightedness; so physical books are more eye-friendly compared to screens. Besides that, the touch and feel of a book are irreplaceable, like that of a mother’s.”

Future of reading

Amazon’s annual reading survey (2014) has deemed Hyderabad at the 4th position in the country — with NCR, Bangalore and Mumbai taking the top three spots. The survey also points out that Indian writing was the top-selling genre.

In this regard, Sadiq explains, “Indian authors have a booming presence in both local and international markets. When I took the pushcart to different places, a lot of youngsters have asked for Chetan Bhagat’s books. Also writers like Amish Tripathi and Devdutt Pattanaik tell Indian stories in English, hence reaching a wider audience.”

The recent book fair in the city was an indicator of the future of books. “I had two stalls and we sold Rs 7.5 lakh worth of books in just 10 days. I feel positive that we will be back to basics with reading, just as we have with so many others aspects of our lives,” adds Sadiq.

Adaptations

Books and entertainment industry go hand-in-hand nowadays. A great many series and films have been adapted from their paper counterparts, and it is a great space. Converting a thought to a visual is indeed an art and many films have aptly done so. The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Game of Thrones series have garnered huge response from the fans who have already read the books. This is a wonderful opportunity for aspiring authors as one doesn’t need to worry about the sales and publishing houses; a good story is synonymous with a good script.

While on one hand, there are studies stating that humans have decreased attention spans (from 12 seconds to 8 seconds), on the other hand, other studies indicate a vast population still prefers physical books to eBooks. Reading is to indulge, and swiping and scrolling on small smartscreens may never be enough for booklovers.