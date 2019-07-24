e-challan system helps Telangana cops check traffic rules’ violation

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Nalgonda: The e-challan system, which was introduced in the district in January this year, is helping the police check traffic rules’ violations. For implementation of e-challan system, tablet computers loaded with special software have been provided to all 35 police stations in the district in addition to the traffic police. It has helped the police intensify imposition of penalties against the traffic rule violators without facing any allegations.

According to the statistics obtained from District police IT team, penalties to the tune of over Rs 1 crore were slapped against 34,880 traffic rule violators in the district since January 2019 through e-challan system. Among them, 1,500 traffic violators were fined a total of Rs 8 lakh under non-contact cases of e-challan system. Under non-contact method, the police click photo of number plate of the vehicles, which violated traffic rules and send the challans to their owners.

In 23,300 contact cases of e-challan system, the police imposed fines on traffic rules’ violators to the tune of Rs 95 lakh. In contact system, the police would stop the vehicles and check the vehicle driver for required documents, including vehicle registration, driving licence and insurance, as sought by the special app step by step and fine those who don’t have required documents. In addition to these, the police booked 7,254 drunk driving cases since January this year by extensively conducting breath analyzer tests in the district.

The police have also identified those overspeeding and causing a majority of the accidents on the roads in the district. Hence, two-speed guns, which were acquired by the district police, have been deployed at different places on Narketpally-Addanki State highway, which had seen many accidents. In just two days, 213 cases of overspeeding were recorded and total Rs 2.2 lakh fine was slapped on the vehicle owners for crossing the speed limits. The speed guns would help the police identify the overspeeding vehicles.

Additional Superintendent of Police T Padmanabha Reddy said that they were adopting multi-pronged strategy to reduce road accidents in the district. Violation of traffic rules like overspeeding and drunken driving were reasons for a majority of the accidents. Strict enforcement of traffic rules would help in bringing down the road accidents, he maintained.