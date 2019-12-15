E-commerce platforms launch year-end fashion sales

By | Published: 2:26 pm

New Delhi: E-commerce sites Amazon and Myntra are riding the year-end fashion sales wave, and are offering discounts on apparel, watches, jewellery, shoes, sportswear, handbags, wallets, sunglasses, and luggage.

The sixth edition of Amazon Fashion’s “The Wardrobe Refresh Sale”, which runs from December 15-19, brings offers on everyday essentials from over 1200 fashion brands.

Arun Sirdeshmukh, Business Head of Amazon Fashion said, “We are confident that the selection will continue to resonate with all age groups, including women, millennials and all the customers – young and old alike for the especially with the winter and holiday season. With an array of new fashion brands and exciting deals for both existing as well as first-time shoppers, we continue to offer an unparalleled shopping experience.”

On the other hand, Myntra’s End of Reason Sale will also allow online shoppers to upgrade their wardrobes and step into the new year in style. The 11th edition, scheduled between December 22-25, will have over 3000 brands to choose from.

The sale will be on merchandise, accessories, beauty products, and home decor from international and domestic brands.