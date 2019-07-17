E-fertility accuracy questionable

By | Published: 3:53 pm

How accurate are apps that make women feed their menstrual and fertility information on them? Seeking an answer to the question, Laura Symul of Stanford University conducted a study on 2,00,000 users, which was published in the journal of Nature Digital Medicine.

The study tracked more than 30 million days of observations from over 2.7 million menstrual cycles. The overall study had two aims: First, to see how and what users voluntarily track on fertility awareness method (FAM) apps. Second, to test accurate detection and estimation of ovulation timing.

In terms of user demographics and behaviour, the study found that the typical FAM app user is around 30 years old, lives in a western country (in Europe or Northern America) and has a healthy BMI.

By modelling the data, they found that the average duration and range of the follicular phase were larger than previously reported. In fact, the modelling showed that only 24 percent of ovulation occurs at days 14 to 15 of the cycle.