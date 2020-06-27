E-Investiture instils a sense of responsibility 

By | Published: 12:41 pm

Pallavi Model School, Boduppal celebrated E- Investiture Ceremony recently, to induct the prefect council 2020-21 into the cabinet. It was an amazing virtual event with the students who took the oath online and promised to lead their school from the front with commitment and conviction.

Young students of different classes had come forward to take the lead and discharge their duties entrusted to them by the school. This would be etched in the lives of the students as well as in the lives of the parents as the students got the opportunity to be invested by their parents.

The event began with the virtual lighting of the lamp by the chief guest Shailaja Ramaiar, IAS. Principal T Tanuja addressed the gathering and advised the Council to develop humility along with their knowledge for character building.

Chief guest Shailaja Ramaiahr had shared her valuable words and set forth that leaders are made from the ordinary people having qualities and abilities of building a good character, not only good at academics but in sports too and by being strong physically and mentally. She emphasized on staying happy and positive and also being extra responsible during the pandemic period.

School Chairman Komaraiah reiterated on imbibing good leadership qualities. He said a leader must always have good control over his/her team and convey ideas in a clear way, and have proper interpersonal skills and also must be empathetic to the needs of the team.

Academic Director T Sudha inspired the students glued to the screens with her gleeful words and implored them to shoulder the responsibility willingly. Pallavi Schools Director, A Sushil reaffirmed about the support of the school to all students.

The head boy Sufal Kumar, the head girl Amshutha from secondary level school with other house captains, the head boy K. Aarnav with other captains from primary level and the head boy V Sai Karthik, head girl Tejasvi Nilesh with other captains from pre-primary level came forward to promise to work together for the well being and the progress of the school. Cultural secretary Vaishnavi proposed vote of thanks.