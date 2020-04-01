e-learning comes in handy for aspirants during lockdown

By | Published: 12:12 am 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: Amidst the 21-day lockdown with educational and coaching institutions remaining closed, aspirants of the various competitive examinations are turning to online learning platforms for their preparation.

According to various ed-tech companies, students have started enrolling for online courses for various competitive exams like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Civil Services exam, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam, etc. The JEE and NEET which were scheduled to be held in April and May have been postponed due to lockdown in the country.

For these competitive exams aspirants, Simplilearn, upGrad, Catalyst and Brainly among others, ed-tech online platforms have come in handy for their preparation and for taking online mock tests. Apart from the competitive examinations, students and other working professionals are taking up online courses in Cybersecurity, Cloud, DevOps, Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences for their upskilling. This has resulted in a sharp rise in the new users for online learning through ed-tech platforms.

For a case in point, online users enrolling with Simplilearn for courses such as Cybersecurity, Cloud, DevOps, AI and Data Sciences have jumped 15 percent in March. Similarly, Catalyst Group, an online learning platform witnessed 30 per cent to 40 per cent rise in admissions in the last two to three days.

Catalyst Founder and CEO Akhand Swaroop Pandit said presently students are mostly opting for UPSC and SSC online courses as these exams are around the corner. “Since JEE Main has been postponed, we are witnessing major traffic for this exam as students have got a little more time to prepare. Students generally prefer mock tests a month before exams, and presently, they are opting for full-length courses. We are giving free access to students for various online classes on competitive exams and we have witnessed 30 percent to 40 in admissions in the last two to three days,” Swaroop Pandit said.

Brainly co-founder and CEO Michał Borkowski said amidst the lockdown, students and parents seeking assistance for their academic queries are turning to online learning platforms.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .