e-Pariksha to conduct free online mock test for JEE, NEET

Hyderabad: e-Parkisha.com will be conducting free online mock tests for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and other common entrance tests aspirants.

The organisers said on Thursday that the online mock tests would help students to get an instant Strengths Weakness Opportunities Threats (SWOT) analysis.

Urdu newspaper Siasat has come forward to sponsor the free self-generated tests from a structured question bank of 1,60,000 multiple choice/answer questions in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology for the engineering, medical and agriculture streams.

According to the organisers, students can use the Siasat link on the site to register with a valid e-mail address and mobile number for OTP verification. Aspirants can write as many examinations till the end of July

A few consolidated mock tests will be conducted in the first week of July to gauge the assessment before going to the final JEE, the organisers said.

