e-rickshaw firm plans unit in Telangana

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: There has been growing focus on electric vehicles – from the industry and government. While automakers are focusing on making electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, some startups are looking at making electric rickshaws or three-wheelers. One such startup is Hyderabad-based Bahuguna Techmotives Private Limited started by husband-wife duo Sanjay and Shobana Bahuguna two years ago.

What started as a promoter and marketing company for e-rickshaws soon turned into a full-fledged company that manufactures and assembles e-rickshaws. So far, the company has sold 180 e-rickshaws in Telangana to mostly government offices and businesses for internal use as rules do not allow them to sell the vehicles in GHMC limits. Pan-India it has sold over one lakh vehicles in places like New Delhi, Assam and Uttar Pradesh where plying of e-rickshaws on roads is permissible.

“We have our own factory in Delhi which has a production capacity of making 2,000 – 3,000 e-rickshaws per month. In the unit, all the parts of the e-rickshaw are made in-house except for motors and controllers which we buy from outside. In addition, we have a small assembly unit in Uppal in Hyderabad that has about 7-8 engineers working. We are in talks with the Telangana government to set up a manufacturing facility in the State as we see a huge demand for e-rickshaws in many organisations,” said Sanjay Bahuguna, founder, Bahuguna Techmotives.

Bahuguna believes that e-rickshaws are not only great tool to control environmental pollution but are also a big source of employment generation. He claims that these e-rickshaws can lead to creation 50,000-60,000 jobs in the next 3-6 months if utilised properly. In addition, e-rickshaws owners can earn anywhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 35,000 per month when used to transport public.

“Not only for public transport, they can be used as delivery vehicles and also as garbage vehicles. We are in talks with many State governments to supply our vehicles for these purposes,” he added.

In terms of revenues, the company has done Rs 2 crore business in the last two years and is eyes revenue of Rs 5 crore in the next one year. It is planning to expand its operations by providing distribution opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs. It is also looking at launching e-scooters with a maximum speed of 45 km/hr with 100 km single charge facility by the end of 2019.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter