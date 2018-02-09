e-selling of medicines affecting people, says FMRAI

By | Published: 1:22 am

Hyderabad: To discuss the issues of medical and sales representatives and seek medicine pricing be under the control of government, Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Associations of India (FMRAI) will hold its annual general council meeting in the city from February 9 to 11.

Addressing press persons here on Thursday, FMRAI president R Viswanathan said they were pursuing the Central government for framing a uniform code on pharmaceutical marketing practices and penalising the erring companies. “Despite assurance on several occasions, the Centre has not initiated the process so far,” he said.

FMRAI general secretary Santanu Chatterjee said the e-selling of medicines was adversely affecting common people and free availability of hazardous and sub-standard medicine violated the Drug and Cosmetics Act, 1940. “This is also resulting in further monopolisation of the corporate houses both foreign and domestic,” he said.

The federation also maintained that the government’s decision of 100 per cent FDI in the pharma industry and dismantling of PSU pharma companies would lead to scarcity of quality medicines at affordable price. It also lamented the unethical trading and unfair marketing of medicines by pharma companies and described it as a menace that burdened the people.

In absence of statutory working rule, the employers were also ruthlessly exploiting the sales promotion employees medical and sales representatives, the federation said. Nearly 500 elected delegates from all States are expected to participate in the meeting.