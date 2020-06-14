Each element in ‘Penguin’ has relevance: Eashvar Karthic

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Mumbai: Director Eashvar Karthic says his upcoming psychological thriller “Penguin” comes with many layers, with each element in the movie playing an important role in the narrative.

The crime thriller stars National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous and physically demanding journey to unravel a mystery from her past and save her loved ones.

“There are many layers and aspects to the movie. If you trace all the dots together carefully, it will lead you to a mysterious and dark world where nothing is what it seems to be. Each element in the movie has an important role and relevance,” Karthic said.

The film is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Malayalam dubbed version option, and it is set for an OTT release.

“Right from the umbrella man, the eerie feel of the hovering clouds and enigmatic dense forests… The thought behind the movie is pretty plain which revolves around a mother’s undying love for her child. It explores and deep dives into the degree and the tenacity of the fight she will put up to protect her child. However, I won’t reveal much and will leave the mystery to unravel itself and let the audience interpret it. I guess, all of us have to wait till June 19 to watch and find all our answers,” he added.

“Penguin” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.