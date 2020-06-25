Each village to have a village park: Minister Errabelli

By | Published: 6:57 pm

Jangaon/Warangal Rural: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has said that each village in the State would get a village park besides a dumping yard and graveyard. He said that 10 per cent of the Panchayat Raj funds can be used for the Haritha Haram programme, and directed the officials to ensure the survival of the saplings.

As a part of the 6th phase Haritha Haram, the Minister has planted the saplings in the forest land near Chennur reservoir in Palaurthy constituency in Jangaon district on Thursday. He asked the authorities to take steps for developing the monkey food courts (Vanara Vanam) in the villages to check the monkey menace.

“Each village should have a dumping yard and graveyard,” he said and added that segregation of the wet and dry wastes must be done at the village level too.

Earlier, he has launched the 6th phase Haritha Haram programme at Mariyapuram cross in Geesugonda mandal in Warangal Rural district by planting the saplings. Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy and officials were present at the programme.

