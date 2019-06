By | Published: 12:33 am 5:40 pm

RAJESH KUMAR REDDY is a graphic designer and a creative art director by profession, but is a hobby photographer. He captured this picture at Mecca Madina, when he was teaching a free photography lesson in a workshop for underprivileged children.

Specifications

Camera: Nikon D850

F-stop: F/4.5

Exposure Time: 1/500 sec

ISO: 100

Focal length: 24mm