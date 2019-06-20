Eagle trapped in kite strings near Telangana Assembly rescued

By | Published: 12:51 pm

Hyderabad: After rescuing a cow from a septic tank at Alwal a day before, personnel of the GHMC Disaster Response Force and fire officials rescued an eagle which got trapped on a tree due to a broken thread of Chinese manja near the State Assembly.

Soon after the rescue operation concluded, the eagle flew away immediately. It was trapped on a mango tree near Gate No.2 of the State Assembly.

After it was noticed by officials, a coordinated effort was put by GHMC DRF and fire services personnel in rescuing the bird. The exercise went on for about 1.5 hours, said K. Tukaram, Fire Officer, State Assembly.

