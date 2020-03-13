Eagles fly into final in TS Premier Kabaddi League

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: Nalgonda Eagles had the measure of Cyberabad Chargers as they raced off to a 32-27 to enter the summit clash of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League season III, at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium here on Friday. They will take on Mancherial Tigers who won a close encounter against Warangal Warriors 37-33.

Despite Chargers taking early lead, Eagles’ P Mallikarjun scored a super raid to put his side in lead. In the 10th minute, Eagles inflicted an allout to take a four-point lead at 11-6 and they ended the first half at 16-10 lead.

The second half started in the same vein with Eagles holding their grip over the lead. S Sree Krishna did deliver a four-point super raid for Chargers to reduce the lead at 17-23 but Eagles inflicted second allout in the 32nd minute to swell the lead to 10 points at 28-18. With time running out, Chargers tried to come back into the game with some quick points but Eagles chose to see off the challenge than score points.

Results: Nalgonda Eagles bt Cyberabad Chargers 32-27; Best Raider: Mallikarjun (NE); Best Defender: Kumar Rathi (CC); Mancherial Tigers bt Warangal Warriors 37-33; Best Raider: G Raju (WW), Best Defender: Subham (MT).

