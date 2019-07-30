TS-Eamcet BiPC web-counselling process to start on Wednesday

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: The first phase TS-Eamcet BiPC stream web counselling will commence with payment of processing fee and slot booking for verification of certificates from Wednesday.

The verification of certificates will be done on August 2 and 3 and students can exercise web options from August 2 to 4.

Commissioner of Technical Education and Convener TS-Eamcet (BiPC) Navin Mittal said candidates who book a slot and attend certificate verification on August 2 would have more time in exercising options, and advised candidates and parents to book the slot immediately.

The provisional seat allotment order is to be released on August 6. A detailed notification, list of helpline centres, courses and counselling procedure information have been placed on the website https://tseamcetb.nic.in.

